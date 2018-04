Ghana: Gov't deny NDC claims say dem approve gay marriage

Image copyright Nana Akufo-Addo/Facebook Image example President Nana Akufo-Addo

Ghana government shoot down claims by some opposition members say dem approve gay rights for Ghana.

Dem describe di claims by Johnson Asiedu Nketia, General Secretary of National Democratic Congress (NDC) as "baseless den vile fabrication."

Di press statement signed by Director of Communications, Eugene Arhin declare say President Akufo-Addo government make wild say he go deliver on en mandate, "e no be under en presidency way dem go legalise same-sex marriage for Ghana."

Di NDC General Secretary state say President Akufo-Addo talk say "men go marry men, den women too go marry women." But according to government, dis be complete lie as di president never talk dat, so make Ghanaians ignore di false claims di NDC.

Gay rights conversation dominate Ghanaian public debate recently after British Prime Minster Theresa May declare UK en plans to support Commonwealth countries legalise same sex marriage.