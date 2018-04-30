Image copyright Getty Images Image example Egypt President Fattah el-sisi and Trump for 3 April 2017

Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari go do meeting with US President Donald Trump for White House on Monday 30 April.

Di two leaders go discuss tins wey join dem togeda wey include security and economy mata.

Garba Shehu, wey be spokesman to oga presido Buhari talk say, ''Buhari na di first African head of government wey go visit White House for time wen Trump tanda for dia...and na sign say Nigeria na great kontri''.

Sabi pipo go talk say no be lie say Nigeria, wey get almost 200 million pipo na great kontri, wey full of rich natural resources like crude oil, good land for agriculture and oda ogbonge tins.

But dis tori say Buhari na di first African presido wey don visit White House, dat wan get serious question mark.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example No be today leaders of di two kontris don dey meet

Di reason be say, Egypt President Abdel Fattah el-sisi don already carry im two leg enta White House wen im show for Washington for 3 April 2017.

And since Egypt na kontri wey dey inside Africa, e mean say el-sisi na im collect di gold medal title as di first African president wey go visit Trump White House and Buhari na silver medallist.

But di pipo wey dey work wit President Buhari fit wan drag dis record wit di organising committee wey dey present dis special award.

Dis na sake of say no be only Garba Shehu don yan dis mistake, anoda staff of oga presido, Bashar Ahmed, wey be di personal assistant to Buhari on new media, carry dis same ''Buhari na dis first president wey go visit Trump for White House'' tori for im Twitter since April 27.

Skip Twitter post by @usmanaliyuuba Egyptian President @AlsisiOfficial was the first African President to met with US President Trump, at the White house. Was Egypt not part of Africa? — Usman A. Uba (@usmanaliyuuba) April 27, 2018

Skip Twitter post by @Babypeng_ No boo,

President Trump met with Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi in April 2017, Al-Sisi is the current president of Egypt, Egypt is a transcontinental country in N/E Africa.



Now take this post to 2go, it is irrelevant to the challenges facing us as a country https://t.co/bHY6qFCoOv — YOUR DADDY's MAIN CHIC (@Babypeng_) April 27, 2018

Since Ahmed no gree remove dis Tweet, even wen hundreds of pipo for internet don tell am say e no true, e fit possible pipo for goment really believe dis tin.

But why dem go believe somtin wey no need dragging?

BBC Pidgin don organise two reasons why pipo like Ahmed and Shehu for goment go dey tink so.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Arab League kontris

1. Egypt no be 'African kontri'

Egypt dey inside Africa and na member of African Union wey dey represent every Africa kontri.

But Egypt also get leg inside anoda union, wey be di Arab League.

Di Arab League na join-body of Arab speaking kontris wey full Middle East and North Africa.

Image copyright AFP Image example Former Egypt president Mohamed Morsi

2. Fattah el-Sisi no be 'correct presido'

Di way el Sisi take collect power for Egypt na like movie.

el Sisi na former army chief wen former Egypt president Mohammed Morsi bin dey in charge.

Wen Morsi begin dey use hardline Islam run Egypt, na im army use coup remove am by-force and el Sisi take over.

Later el Sisi do election for 2014 wey im win but some sabi pipo talk say di election no dey free and fair on top di way di army take deal with any serious opposition to el Sisi.