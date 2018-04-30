Sweet Sweet Codeine: Cough syrup wey dey destroy young pipo life

BBC go tear rubber im new documentary programme "Africa Eye" on April 30, with tori wey chook eye for di kasala wey cough syrup dey cause for Nigeria.

Africa Eye na ogbonge programme wey BBC design for African journalists to dey chook eye for orishirishi mata dem wey affect different parts of Africa.

Commissioning Editor for TV, Nisha Kapur, say, Africa Eye go helep Africa journalist to sabi how to dey chook eye - investigate - tori wey go make pipo wey get pawa know say dem no just fit do as dem like.

She say, di programme go dey for English, French, Hausa and Swahili language dem.

Di programme suppose produce reach 20 assorted tori dem wey journalists take time to chook eye from different koro for Africa and e go fit reach like 30 minutes to one awa.

Di tori wey Afirca Eye don first take tear rubber, na collabo tori wey e do with BBC Pidgin, wey dem call "Sweet Sweet Codeine."

"Sweet Sweet Codeine" na how pipo for cough syrup industry dey use codeine destroy di life of millions of young pipo for di kontri.

Di full documentary go dey NTA on Monday 30 April for 11pm.