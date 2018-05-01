Image copyright Getty Images

Our people say love na beautiful tin. Nigeria social media don catch fire with tweets, videos and post of brand new Porsche motor wey singer Davido buy give im girlfriend Chioma Avril Rowland for her birthday.

When Temi wrote Mr Eazi's name in the sky on his birthday.. guys were like "don't date broke girls".👌



Davido just surprised his gf with a Porsche Jeep. Be like Davido 😊😊 — Princess Ife❤️ (@ife_luv12) May 1, 2018

Look at your mate davido he just bought his girlfriend chioma a porsche ,a dam porsche...



Me: what is a porsche? pic.twitter.com/eomIrvCmmw — King Overdose (@iam__kellyjoe) May 1, 2018

Suddenly, most ladies on twitter want a guy that will buy them Porsche and show them love. You can't be giving your boyfriend singlet & boxers and expect Porsche in return.



You can only receive the energy you give out. — Omope Abdulazeez (@Iam_Abdulaxis) May 1, 2018

That's how one Ada or Tolani will start asking for Porsche, please is your name Chioma or is my name David? 😒



Please let's respect ourselves and our pockets abeg. 🚶🚶 — Me (@ogbodoisaac) May 1, 2018

"Davido bought Chioma a Porsche but I asked for common iPhone and you said I'm materialistic" yen yen yen



Did Chioma ask for Porsche? If iPhone was that common, why didn't you buy it yourself?



Yes you're materialistic, call police — Mazi Olisaemeka ™ (@OlisaOsega) May 1, 2018

Skip Twitter post by @omoissy April was lit!



Mace Runner

The Chase starring Dino Melaye

Infinity Wars

Harry Kane claimed this Tweet#LazyNigerianYouths

Pablo's Resurrection

Wenger's Announcement

Nigeria vs Slaves

Buhari sold Nigeria for 5k RTs

Davido buys Chioma a Porsche



Better things 2 come this May! — Omoniyi Israel (@omoissy) May 1, 2018

Marrying an Igbo girl will be very hard now instead of buying their parents bicycle and Keke it'd be Porsche they'd be demanding now 😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/rvEYslFMxX — Ayo (@Meedey03) May 1, 2018

Tbh a woman's life is easy, it's just about being with the right man.

Miracle went on exile for 85days to win what was worth 45mil spent on buying Porsche for Chioma.

Men work hard to get things done but feminist still believe they are equal to men. Please come buy me Porsche 😒 — ★Ugℓу Nαke∂ Gυу 🇳🇬 (@t_riumphant) May 1, 2018

Chioma got a Porsche! Mr Eazi got a plane flying his name but Adekunle gold wants to be homeless with Orente 🚶🏽 — Òlàmidè (@ogbeni_daegee) April 30, 2018

There's this girl I planned to buy a gown for her birthday next week. Guess what she just wrote on her Whatsap status?



“Davido just got his girl a Porsche, if you don’t want God to punish you, don’t buy me any foolish gown”



I go wear my clothe. I’m sexy. — Taofeek Oseni (@HEAD_MASTA) April 30, 2018

If Miracle's net worth is 45M, and Davido just bought Chioma a 45M Porsche, does that mean that Davido bought miracle for chioma. pic.twitter.com/veoQK6wjRJ — Mac Nels (@mac_nels) May 1, 2018

Before now di Nigerian singer wey im real name na David Adedeji Adeleke, don let di whole world know about di strong love wey im get for Chioma through different post for social media plus for public.

For one private listen during Chioma pre-birthday party, Davido confess give evri bodi wey dey there say im dey in love with her. E even release one song title Assurance wey im dedicate to Chioma 'my lover' before e come top am with brand new Porsche car.

I give my baby ASSURANCE!!! I love you baby!! WE IN THIS 4 LIFE!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️😍😍😍 @thechefchi !! HAPPY BIRTHDAY CHIOM CHIOM !! FROM ME TO YOU!! I BOUGHT MY BABY A PORSCHE!! 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/Ju8OoguPfU — Davido (@iam_Davido) April 30, 2018

But no be only Davido love don catch to buy expensive gift or do big tin for im partner.

Billionaire, Ayiri Emami give customize Rolls Royce to wife

Warri billionaire and oil magnate, Ayiri Emami buy im wife Asba Emami customize Rolls Royce to celebrate her birthday for 2014.

Di couple don dey married for plenti years but Ayiri still go extra mile to show im wife say im love still dey kadja and no get shaking.

Footballer Victor Anichebe buy G Wagon for Cuppy

Nigerian professional footballer Victor Anichebe give im girlfriend Florence Ifeoluwa Otedola, AKA DJ Cuppy white G Wagon motor for her birthday last year.

DJ cuppy wey be di daughter of Nigerian businessman Femi Otedola no waste time to show di world di car wey her bobo dash her.

Comedian AliBaba get Mercedes from wife.

Nigerian famous comedian Atunyota Alleluya Akpobome AKA Alibaba receive brand new Mercedes Benz ML 500 from im wife Mary for 2015 as birthday gift

Di couple don marry for plenti-plenti years and get 5 pikin togeda but dat one no stop di wife to tell di whole world say her love fro di husband still dey hot like fire.

Temi Otedola surprise Mr Easy

Billionaire daughter and fashion blogger Temi Otedola surprise her boy friend wey be songwriter and musician Oluwatosin Oluwole Ajibade AKA Mr Eazy with beautiful happy birthday wey plane display for sky last year.

Temi wey be di pikin of billionaire Femi Otedola arrange for mini plane and kite to fly pass Miami south beach wen two of dem dey there, with di words; "Happy Birthday Eazi! (Love emoji) Temi.

She also arrange make dem decorate im hotel room.

Just like wetin Davido sing for im new music, Assurance, wey im dedicate to Chioma:

'Love dey sweet oh! but wen money enta love, e go dey sweeter.'