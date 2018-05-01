Davido and oda Nigerian celeb wey don shower dia lover with expensive gifts
Our people say love na beautiful tin. Nigeria social media don catch fire with tweets, videos and post of brand new Porsche motor wey singer Davido buy give im girlfriend Chioma Avril Rowland for her birthday.
Before now di Nigerian singer wey im real name na David Adedeji Adeleke, don let di whole world know about di strong love wey im get for Chioma through different post for social media plus for public.
For one private listen during Chioma pre-birthday party, Davido confess give evri bodi wey dey there say im dey in love with her. E even release one song title Assurance wey im dedicate to Chioma 'my lover' before e come top am with brand new Porsche car.
But no be only Davido love don catch to buy expensive gift or do big tin for im partner.
Billionaire, Ayiri Emami give customize Rolls Royce to wife
Warri billionaire and oil magnate, Ayiri Emami buy im wife Asba Emami customize Rolls Royce to celebrate her birthday for 2014.
Di couple don dey married for plenti years but Ayiri still go extra mile to show im wife say im love still dey kadja and no get shaking.
Footballer Victor Anichebe buy G Wagon for Cuppy
Nigerian professional footballer Victor Anichebe give im girlfriend Florence Ifeoluwa Otedola, AKA DJ Cuppy white G Wagon motor for her birthday last year.
DJ cuppy wey be di daughter of Nigerian businessman Femi Otedola no waste time to show di world di car wey her bobo dash her.
Comedian AliBaba get Mercedes from wife.
Nigerian famous comedian Atunyota Alleluya Akpobome AKA Alibaba receive brand new Mercedes Benz ML 500 from im wife Mary for 2015 as birthday gift
Di couple don marry for plenti-plenti years and get 5 pikin togeda but dat one no stop di wife to tell di whole world say her love fro di husband still dey hot like fire.
Temi Otedola surprise Mr Easy
Billionaire daughter and fashion blogger Temi Otedola surprise her boy friend wey be songwriter and musician Oluwatosin Oluwole Ajibade AKA Mr Eazy with beautiful happy birthday wey plane display for sky last year.
Temi wey be di pikin of billionaire Femi Otedola arrange for mini plane and kite to fly pass Miami south beach wen two of dem dey there, with di words; "Happy Birthday Eazi! (Love emoji) Temi.
She also arrange make dem decorate im hotel room.
Just like wetin Davido sing for im new music, Assurance, wey im dedicate to Chioma:
'Love dey sweet oh! but wen money enta love, e go dey sweeter.'