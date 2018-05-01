Emzor Pharmaceuticals don sack staff wey use wuru-wuru sell codeine syrup to BBC reporters
Emzor Pharmaceuticals don sack one of dia sales rep wey use wuru-wuru sell Emzolyn syrup to undercover BBC reporters.
Emzor yan dis for social media afta BBC release one film for Monday, 30 April wey show di way di love for codeine don become disease wey dey affect plenti youth dem for Nigeria.
Inside di 1 hour film, e show how medicine traders, wey include one Emzor staff, dey use mago mago supply syrup for black market.
Emzor Pharmaceuticals say dem no dey sell dia Emzoyln codeine cough syrup to pipo anyhow.
Dem bin first suspend dia sales rep but last last dem sack am afta dem investigate di mata.
As tins dey, Emzor Pharmaceuticals talk say dem don freeze di supply of Emzolyn wit codeine until dem finish full investigation on top di mata.
''Emzor Pharmaceuticals na responsible company, wey get NAFDAC license to produce over 120 medicine including Emzolyn Codeine.''
''Emzor don carry serious eye look dis BBC documentary and launch top to bottom investigation.''
''We dey train our staff dem unto di supply of codeine and Emzor no dey sell-sell direct to pipo.''
Pipo wey don watch di film carry vex enta social media to talk dia mind.
Some no happy wit di way dis codeine addiction don enta anoda level, while others no happy wit Emzor.
While odas dey believe say, as BBC torchlight Emzor pharmaceutical company, e no fair.
Dis pipo feel say plenti tins still dey ground wey eye no dey see.