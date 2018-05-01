Image example Some sabi pipo dem say some musicians dey help promote di addiction wit dia songs and lifestyle

Emzor Pharmaceuticals don sack one of dia sales rep wey use wuru-wuru sell Emzolyn syrup to undercover BBC reporters.

Emzor yan dis for social media afta BBC release one film for Monday, 30 April wey show di way di love for codeine don become disease wey dey affect plenti youth dem for Nigeria.

Inside di 1 hour film, e show how medicine traders, wey include one Emzor staff, dey use mago mago supply syrup for black market.

Emzor Pharmaceuticals say dem no dey sell dia Emzoyln codeine cough syrup to pipo anyhow.

Dem bin first suspend dia sales rep but last last dem sack am afta dem investigate di mata.

Skip Twitter post by @emzornigeria The distribution of Emzolyn with Codeine has been suspended pending the results of a full and thorough internal investigation. — Emzor Pharmaceuticals (@emzornigeria) April 30, 2018

As tins dey, Emzor Pharmaceuticals talk say dem don freeze di supply of Emzolyn wit codeine until dem finish full investigation on top di mata.

''Emzor Pharmaceuticals na responsible company, wey get NAFDAC license to produce over 120 medicine including Emzolyn Codeine.''

''Emzor don carry serious eye look dis BBC documentary and launch top to bottom investigation.''

''We dey train our staff dem unto di supply of codeine and Emzor no dey sell-sell direct to pipo.''

Image copyright Emzor Pharmaceuticals/Facebook

Pipo wey don watch di film carry vex enta social media to talk dia mind.

Some no happy wit di way dis codeine addiction don enta anoda level, while others no happy wit Emzor.

Skip Twitter post by @DrMairoMandara I just saw the full one hour documentary on cough syrup with codeine. The 3 companies caught in Camera are Emzor Pharmaceuticals Lagos, Bioraj Pharmaceuticals and Peace Standard Pharmaceuticals. Nigerians, what do we do? Just watch and hope for the best? Ban cougwith codeine — Mairo Mandara (@DrMairoMandara) April 30, 2018

Skip Twitter post by @Arinfe0427 All we will remember from the BBC documentary is Emzor produces Emzolyn which is peddled and abused on the streets. And Nigerian youths are suffering from it. — Tobi (@Arinfe0427) May 1, 2018

Skip Twitter post by @og_marley3 You don't know the half of it. Boys on the streets don't even ask for money anymore. Now na "how far, do me emzolyn" — Light Skinned Panther (@og_marley3) April 30, 2018

Skip Twitter post by @bashiryusuf Emzor Pharmaceuticals is apparently deeply involved in the business of pushing codeine cough syrup to street drug addicts. Emzor Pharmaceuticals must be closed down as a matter of precaution and then prosecuted. #CloseDownEmzorPharmaceuticals — EagleEye (@bashiryusuf) April 30, 2018

While odas dey believe say, as BBC torchlight Emzor pharmaceutical company, e no fair.

Dis pipo feel say plenti tins still dey ground wey eye no dey see.

Skip Twitter post by @KekeAds I think the people who are trying to bring down African businesses are laughing now. Emzor are a responsible company. People would still buy other brands of syrup. — KekeAds.com (@KekeAds) April 30, 2018