Meet di Nigerian Policeman wey neva chop bribe before

Image example Superintendent Adekunle Rufus Adedeji

'Police na you friend' na di common saying wey you fit see for Nigeria Police station, but e go hard small to see pesin for di kontri wey trust police.

To dey collect bribe and treat pipo anyhow na wetin be most pipo don experience wit Nigeria Police Force. But one policeman for di kontri don come out as di "most incorruptible officer".

Tori be say Adekunle Rufus Adedeji, wey be superintendent in charge of di Criminal Investigative Bureau for Ekiti State, neva collect bribe before - according to one survey wey human rights group Constitutional Rights Awareness and Liberty Initiative do.

US embassy for Nigeria recently give am di "Most Dedicated Police Officer in Nigeria" award.

Im tell BBC Yoruba for di ceremony say im dey feel one kain wen im see Nigerians dey talk bad about di police and say no be dem dey responsible for poor performance:

"Yes police get bad eggs, but officer behaviour mostly depend on how dem bring am up for im house. Na wetin dey happen for society dey show so for police."

Im say na goment dem suppose blame for wetin police don become.

"I wan ask goment to make tins available wey go make police enjoy di work. Wen police officer no dey sure say wetin e want go come, im go begin chook eye for oda ways to feed imself and family."

Im talk say sha dat one no be reason for officers to ask for bribes or to abuse people rights.

Im wife, Omolola Adedeji, say her husband don make am clear to her say make she no expect "tins wey im no work for, for house."

"I no dey ask for wetin im no get".