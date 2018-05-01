Codeine syrup abuse dey make fear catch me - Aisha Buhari

Image copyright @aishambuhari Image example Nigeria first lady no sabi hide mouth wen sometin pain am

Nigeria first lady, Aisha Buhari say di way youths and even adults for di kontri dey take abuse codeine cough syrup dey make fear catch her.

Di president wife bin dey react to BBC Pidgin and Africa Eye investigation wey show how pipo for Nigeria especially youths dey take abuse codeine and di magomago wey some pharmaceutical companies dey do to take sell am for black market.

"I don take note wit fear for mind of how drug abuse dey rise for our kontri, especially for di North," she talk.

"As pesin wey get pikin, e dey pain me well-well, and e dey important make we stop how e dey go and encourage our children to stay drug free."

She come talk how her project Future Assured get nationwide youth training and empowerment program wey be say dem dey find ways to take engage youths.

"We also recently launch war against substance abuse campaign. As dat one dey go, di wives of Northern Governors dey work day and night on dis issue. Dem don recently renovate and commission one rehab center for Kogi and Kebbi state, while dem dey work to do more for oda states.

"I call on all security agencies, lawmakers, judiciary, drug manufacturers, civil society, regulators, teachers, parents, neighbours and YOU to take dis as personal war and stop dis bad tin."

You fit watch di full 1 hour video of 'Sweet Sweet Codeine' here: