Image copyright Getty Images Image example President Muhammadu Buhari dey United States for official visit

Colonel Hassan Stan Labo (rtd) say goment go shine eye well-well ontop di kill-kill of Christians dem for di kontri as US President Donald Trump don chook mouth ontop di matter

Colonel Labo tell BBC Pidgin say goment go need to change di way dem dey handle di mata and make sure say e stop patapata because dem want more investment from US for di economy.

President Trump bin tok about di kill-kill of Christians dem for Nigeria wen im meet with President Muhammadu Buhari for White House for Washington.

Mr Trump say "we get serious problems with kill-kill of Christians for Nigeria; We go work on am because we no fit allow dis kain tin to happen.

Di security expert say time don reach make goment use di National Orientation Agency to do program and campaign dem wey go pass informate reach di average Fulani people and di community dem wey dey affected to help stop di wahala.

Im say dis one wey US don dey talk like dis if goment no act quick-quick dem go force dem to do am by force by di time dem start to reduce business with di kontri.

Na 226 pipo don die inside kill kill for Benue State, between January and April dis 2018.