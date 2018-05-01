Image copyright Getty Images

Nigeria Senate President Bukola Saraki don follow First Lady Aisha Buhari put mouth for drug abuse problem wey dey happen among young pipo for Nigeria.

BBC News Pidgin and Africa Eye bin do collabo film 'Sweet sweet codeine' to torchlight how pipo dey abuse cough syrup wey get codeine inside and how some pipo for drug companies dey use back door to sell di tin for black market.

Sweet Sweet Codeine: Di cough syrup wey dey destroy lives for Nigeria

Mrs Buhari bin tok say di way youths and even adults for di kontri dey take abuse codeine cough syrup dey make fear catch her.

Mr Saraki say dis kain film wey BBC do show say dem suppose put eye for di problem well-well.

"Na because of dis kain tin make goment do meeting for Kano for December to see how to solve di problem.

Di senate president say afta im watch di BBC film, e dey clear to am say if dem no careful, di tin fit turn to serious gbege.

E say "we no fit sidon dey look, come dey expect say di problem go solve e sef."

Meanwhile, local tori pipo Vanguard Newspaper, dey report say goment don order say wit immediate alakriti, make NAFDAC stop to dey give pipo permit to import codeine enta di kontri.

Tori be say Health minister, Professor Isaac Adewole, tok say di mata don pass be careful because of how pipo dey drink am.

Emzor Pharmaceuticals, big company wey dey manufacture drug for di kontri sack one of dia sales rep wey use wuru-wuru sell Emzolyn syrup to undercover BBC reporters inside di film.

Di company say dem no dey sell dia Emzoyln codeine cough syrup to pipo anyhow.

Dem bin first suspend dia sales rep but last last dem sack am afta dem investigate di mata.

Oga Saraki tok say di Drug Control Bill wey dem wan bring come na law wey go help agencies wey dey fight bad drugs like di National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) and the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration Control (NAFDAC).