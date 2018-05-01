Image copyright Frankieleon

Nigeria goment don ban di production of cough syrup wey get codeine inside for di Kontri kpata-kpata.

Na di Minister of Health, Professor Isaac Odewale na im announce dis one for statement on Tuesday for Abuja.

E explain give say no be only production and importation dem ban oh, but also dem ban all pharmacy pipo make dem no sell syrup wey get codeine to anybodi without prescription.

BBC News Pidgin and Africa Eye bin do collabo film 'Sweet sweet codeine' to torchlight how pipo dey abuse cough syrup wey get codeine inside and how some pipo for drug companies dey use back door to sell di tin for black market.

Sweet Sweet Codeine: Di cough syrup wey dey destroy lives for Nigeria

Nigeria First Lady Aisha Buhari bin tok say di way pipo dey drink codeine dey make fear catch am and Senate President Bukola Saraki say BBC don show say di problem don pass be careful.

Di new ogbonge drug wey goment don recommend now be dextromethorphan and dis na because e no dey high plenti.

Prof. Odewale say di ban di take effect from now on and all those wey dey import codeine pharmaceutical ingredient to produce cough medicine must get clearance.

"Di federal ministry of health don direct National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control NAFDAC to ban with immediate effect to issue permits for importation of codeine active pharmaceutical ingredient for cough preparation." e explain for di statement.

Emzor Pharmaceuticals, big company wey dey manufacture drug for di kontri sack one of dia sales rep wey use wuru-wuru sell Emzolyn syrup to undercover BBC reporters inside di film.

Di company say dem no dey sell dia Emzoyln codeine cough syrup to pipo anyhow.

Dem bin first suspend dia sales rep but last last dem sack am afta dem investigate di mata.

Im inform say NAFDAC and Pharmaceutical Council of Nigeria don get order to supervise, label and remove all di cough syrup for di kontri wey get codeine.

E come add say dis action dey necessary because of di way pipo for Nigeria dey abuse codeine and di way e dey destroy dia life.

As e be now di goment don charge and e don draw ear give all di relevant agency make dem chook eye well-well on top pharmacy pipo plus create plenti awareness for young pipo so dat dem no go spoil dia life with codeine.

Di goment sef say e go try so dat di treatment of pipo wey dey suffer from codeine and oda drug fit get help for all di levels of di kontri health system.