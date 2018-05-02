Image example Last November na at least 50 pipo die after suicide bomb attack Mosque for di same Mubi, Adamawa State

Adamawa State goment say di number of pipo wey die for bomb blast wey happen inside di state on Tuesday don reach 27.

Di blast wey happen inside Mosque also injure 56 pipo and di goment say di attack dey "satanic and na very bad tin". State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Ahmad Sajoh na im talk dis one on Tuesday inside statement.

Oga Sajoh follow add say make pipo help donate blood to help di pipo wey injure while di goment don order di Adamawa State Emergency Management Agency (ADSEMA) to supply food and oda items to di hospital to help di pipo wey injure and dia family.

Dis no be di first time wey bomb dey explode for mosque inside Mubi. Last November, suicide bomb for inside one mosque for Kunu Araha, Mubi kill plenty pipo wey come pray.

No group don comoe out talk na dem do dis one wey happen on Tuesday. But many believe say Boko Haram dey behind am.