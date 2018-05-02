Image copyright Nana Akufo-Addo

100,000 unemployed graduates go get jobs do by August this year under di newly launched Nation Builders Corps (NaBCo) wey di Akufo-Addo government introduce.

Although chaw opposition members start dey make argument say di Ghc700 stipend be small wey di jobs no be permanent den stuff, some Ghanaians believe say di NaBCo 100k be proof say di NPP government dey think.

President Nana Akufo-Addo make di announcement 1 May 2018 say en government dey explore various ways dem go take create jobs give di chaw youth for Ghana who no dey get jobs.

Den job creation be on top of Akufo-Addo en campaign promise during di 2016 General elections, but more Ghanaians lose vim as dem no see action.

But since di announcement of NaBCo di president renew people dema hope say di he go deliver on en promise.

Di programme go operate on seven modules which dem design to meet di needs of di country, while making jobs available for di youth.

Di seven modules include Educate Ghana, Heal Ghana, Feed Ghana, Revenue Ghana, Digitize Ghana, Civic Ghana and Enterprise Ghana.

According to government, di placement for NaBCo go last for three years, wey di recruits go chop GH¢700 salary every month.

Di application process dey begin 1 June 2018 den end on 1 July 2018. Selected applicants go start work by 1 August 2018.