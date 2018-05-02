Image copyright Oluwabamike Olawumi/Tope Adenibuyan

Two former housemates for di Big Brother Naija Double Wahala show wey just end, BamBam (Oluwabamike Olawumi) and Teddy A (Tope Teddy Adenibuyan ) go make dia first appearance for inside one Nollywood film.

Di name of di movie na "Foreigner's God" and na Ifan Micheal produce am.

BamBam tell BBC Pidgin say belle dey sweet her well-well ontop di mata.

"Dis no be di first film wey I go act inside, I act for inside 'Back-up Wife' and Goodbye Lagos before I enter di house and some oda films dem wey never come out but since I come out from di house, Foreigner's God na di first film I go act inside." Na so she talk.

For Teddy-A, dis go be im first appearance for inside Nollywood film and im tell BBC Pidgin say dis na step in di right direction.

"I bin don talk am say I go go into music, fashion, hosting and acting so yes!" Na so im talk.

For inside di house BamBam and Teddy-A bin close sotay pipo reason say dem dey run tins togeda.

Image copyright Oluwabamike Olawumi Image example BamBam say belle dey sweet her well-well ontop di mata

BBC News Pidgin ask dem how dem feel say dem go act togeda for inside di movie.

"Wetin you want make I talk? na sometin wey dey sweet both of us belle, dis na our first movie since we comot di house."

"As to weda anytin dey between di both of us, make una continue to dey watch dis space."

Image copyright Tope Adenibuyan Image example Big Brother Naija fans reason say Teddy-A dey feel BamBam inside di house

As for Teddy-A im talk say im dey happy say BamBam land di acting role.

"Di fact say she dey di movie go boost her acting career."

"Di two of us dey act inside di movie togeda and our relationship no get anytin to do wit am, na movie wey feature di two of us and na wetin e be be dat."

Oda pipo wey go dey inside di movie na Pete Edochie, Onyeka Onwenu, Toyin Abraham, Sam Dede and Annie Idibia.