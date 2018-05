Image copyright @OfficialOAU Image example Obafemi Awolowo University Ile-Ife na one of di oldest university for Nigeria.

Osun state for south west Nigeria don lock Obafemi Awolowo University because dem dey owe goment N1.8bn tax.

Local tori pipo Channels Television say di state Internal Revenue Service lock di senate chamber, administrative building and di school main gate.

But di university talk-talk pesin, Abiodun Olanrewaju, tell BBC News Pidgin say wetin happen no go affect di student or dia studies.

"Dem no close down di school, na only di secretariat and di administrative building of di school na im dem lock, di students dey school and dey do dia normal registration."

"Na about di issue of tax or no tax and we dey try to resolve am on an administrative level."

"Osun state goment imsef love education so dem no go do anytin wey go affect di academic performance of students for di state so na only di administrative side of di university na im go suffer small but we dey try to resolve di mata."

Obafemi Awolowo University Ile-Ife na one of di oldest university for Nigeria.