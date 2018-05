Image copyright Getty Images Image example Public health officials talk say dem fit close di school so dat water sickness no go do di pickins.

Authorities don free six pickin wey trap inside pit latrine wey collapse for primary school for Kenya.

Kisulisuli primary school for Nakuru county na one of di biggest primary schools for Kenya and flood water don scata reach twenty five of dem pit latrine.

Wetin happen be say afta di school resume for di new term, na so fall collapse and parents rush enta di school to carry dia pickin go back house.

Na community and rescue pipo gada to free di pickin.

Na di heavy rains wey fall for di past four weeks cause di pit latrine to sink, even di playground for di school don flood join.

Di school get about 3,500 students wey dey attend am as e get reputation as di biggest school for western Kenya.

Public health officials talk say dem fit close di school so dat water sickness no go do di pickins.