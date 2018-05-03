Image example Some sabi pipo dem say some musicians dey help promote di addiction wit dia songs and lifestyle

Nigeria goment don begin torch light four pharmaceutical compini on top say dem dey suspect say dem dey sell cough syrup give black market.

National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control, NAFDAC wey be agency wey dey license medicine announce on Thursday.

Dis pharmaceutical compini factory office wey dey inside Lagos, Ilorin and Kano land inside hot water afta BBC Africa Eye 'Sweet sweet codeine' investigation documentary expose say dis compini dey supply codeine cough syrup give black market.

Director General of NAFDAC, Mojisola Adeyeye say dem go make sure say dem get to di root of di mata, inside interview with Vanguard newspaper.

Professor Adeyeye say "As we dey talk, our inspection and enforcement teams dey inside di compound of di four pharmaceutical compini wey show for di BBC investigation video. Our officials don stop parole for di area, and dem dey wrie evritin put inside book. When e complete, we go prepare our report and den take action. "