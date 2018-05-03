Image copyright @Sumner_Sambo Image example Di senator don talk say im dey fear for im life if dem carry am go Kogi State

Nigeria Police say dem don re-arrest Senator Dino Melaye afta im appear for Magistrates Court for Abuja on Wednesday where im bin get bail.

For statement wey im release, Force Public Relations officer, Jimoh Moshood, say police carry di senator go court ontop allegations say im wan kill imself, criminal conspiracy, say im damage goment property, and say im wan escape from lawful custody.

Police say na afta National Hospital discharge am, come say im fit stand trial, na im dem carry am go court. Na ontop stretcher wit police ambulance dem carry am enta court and dem grant am bail of 90 million naira and two pipo wey go stand for im back wit di same amount.

As court give am bail na so police arrest am again, sharp-sharp carry Force Headquarters for Abuja.

Na last week Tuesday oga Melaye enta hospital afta tori say im jump comot for police moto wey dey move, as dem dey carry am go Kogi State to go stand trial.

Tori be say police wan carry im witout further delay, enta Lokoja, Kogi State to go stand trial.