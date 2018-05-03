Image copyright Getty Images Image example Nigeria military tok last year August say dem go monitor wetin pipo dey tok for social media

As today na World Press Freedom day and mass communication lecturer for Federal Polytechnic Oko, Benjamin Obioha, don tok three things wey dey affect tori pipo for Nigeria.

Salary Palava

Dis na one issue wey Mr Benjamin talk say dey prevent journalist from "telling di truth" as most of dem in third world kontris like Nigeria and oda African Kontris no dey make money.

Brown envelop na one tin wey most pipo sabi tok say dey common wit journalist as dem sabi collect bribe to hide di truth, but Benjamin say na poor payment by organisations dey cause am.

"In Nigeria, press pipo dia salary no be am at all compared to wetin dey oda kontris and politicians know dis na im make dem dey use dia money influence dem.

Im add say if pipo wan see di best of journalist make company dem pay reporters well for Nigeria and Africa.

Ownership Issue

Di problem of 'na me get media so you go do as I talk' na anoda of di tins wey dey make tori pipo no do dia job. As pesin wey get di media company go dey tell journalist wetin dem fit do or no fit do.

"Some politicians wey own radio station go want dia station to sing di praises of governors even though di pesin no dey do well.

Safety

Recently, 40 pipo die for inside Afghan province of Khost after one attack and 10 of dem na journalist.

Di safety of journalist na "palava wey tori pipo dey face as dem dey do dia work."

"E been worse under military rule, but na sometin wey goment suppose chook eye inside," na so Mr Benjamin add.