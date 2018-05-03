Dino Melaye don land Kogi State inside police ambulance

Image copyright @dinomelaye (Instagram handle)

Nigerian Senator Dino Melaye, wey dey represent Kogi west, don land for Lokoja, Kogi State and police don carry am go Magistrates Court.

Dem go arrange am for court on top allegation say im give arms to thugs for kidnapping and armed robbery.

Na for police ambulance dem carry am go Lokoja by road.

Oga Melaye bin don talk before say im dey fear for im life if im stand trial for Lokoja.

Rotimi Ayodele wey be media aide to di senator tell BBC say ''dem transport am to Lokoja from Abuja for police ambulance early Thursday morning. By 6:00am, dem don land for Lokoja and sharpaly dem carry am go Police 'A' Division."

On Wednesday, police bin arrest am afta one magistrate court for Abuja bin grant am bail. Police bin carry am go court for different case, say im wan kill imself, criminal conspiracy, say im damage goment property, and say im wan escape from lawful custody.

Di court bin grant am bail for N90 million bail and ask am to provide two pipo wey go stand for im back.