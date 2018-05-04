Dino Melaye and oda politicians wey don use stretcher enta court

Image copyright @Sumner_Sambo Image example Nigeria police accuse senator Dino Melaye say im try to kill imsef

Tori be say Nigerian Senator, Dino Melaye don land for Kogi State north central Nigeria and say na inside police ambulance e take reach dia from Abuja.

On Wednesday, police bin carry am go court and na ontop stretcher im appear for di Magistrates Court for Wuse where police arrange am.

But dis no go be di first time wey Nigerian politician don appear for court either ontop stretcher or inside wheelchair.

Olisa Metuh showface with stretcher.

Early dis year, former National Publicity Secretary for Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)- Olisa Metuh, showface for Federal High Court, Abuja with stretcher afta dem bin use ambulance take carry am reach there.

Dem accuse oga Metuh say im collect N400 million from di office of di National Security Adviser for 2014.

Bello Haliru Mohammed appear with wheelchair‎

For 2016, former Chairman for Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) -Bello Haliru Mohammed use wheelchair take showface for Federal High Court inside Abuja for im trial.

Di Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) accuse oag Haliru and im son say dem join collect money from di $2 billion arms deal wayo wey former National Security Adviser Sambo Dasuki supervise.

Some oda Nigerian politicians also don use sickness as excuse for dem not to come court to ansa di accuse on top dia head and dem include:

Former presidential adviser on Niger Delta-Kingsley Kuku, former Adamawa State governor-Bala Ngilari, former Minister of Petroleum Resources-Diezani Alison-Madueke, former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode and odas.