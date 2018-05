Lawyers weh deh dey on internship for law firm dem, komot go do sitting for front Justice Ministry yesterday for pass across message say de exams result no bi follow merit.

Even as deh declare dia manifestation for SDO na when dey shiddon for justice ministry weh police kam tell dem say SDO don stop dia manifestation, weh e bi suppose stopam wen de declare dia intention.

Luck say Justice Minister, Laurent Esso receive dem; say e hear say deh write for President Biya, why deh no write for yi explain dia problem. So de intern lawyers dem don give de memorandum weh de write for minister.

But as Jean Magloire Nlate, weh na president for de intern lawyers dem weh deh di vex tell BBC News Pidgin, de problem komot afta exams.

"For de exams weh 1458 interns write, na only 474 weh deh take and pipo di pass with 12 average, so we di ask criteria weh deh use for fail about 897. Deh di ever publish exams na for order of merit but dis wan na for alphabetical order, so we di ask for see de marks and ontop of dat, 6 pipo with PHD weh deh di teach law fail, so we no understand", Nlate tok.

We start ask for soft way and Bar Council no wan hear we, so we write memorandum for President Biya, and since one month we no know if e reach president so we go do sitting for ministry, e add.

Image example De lawyers wan dem weh deh fail laik 200, go Nigeria, Liberia and Sierra Leone, Gambia and Rwanda for law school and den komot kam back as lawyers and just swear in.

For some place Bar Council say de pipo weh deh fail na laik cockroach say deh no know anytin and dis wan vex deh intern lawyers dem.

From de start de intern lawyers, be registered lawyers for Cameroon bar council, as Cameroon no get law school. So for become lawyer you get for pass exams, den start with internship for law firm di do conference and do case for de boss of de firm e name.

Dis training weh patron di control de work and di initiate de student for sabi for bi be lawyer, di last get for last two years, and afta deh di do exams, ('Certificat d'aptitude a la profession d'avocat') Aptitude Certificate for Professional Lawyers.

De intern lawyers deh bi start for 2015, but de wan dem weh deh fail laik 200, go Nigeria, Liberia and Sierra Leone, Gambia and Rwanda for law school and den komot kam back as lawyers and just swear in.

But now deh 897 dem weh do two years and fail di vex and deh say deh di stop dem for open dia own firm, for create job dem and if deh fail de exam two taims deh di wipe dia name form lawyer dia corps.