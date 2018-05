Press Freedom: Wen journalists dey corrupt, freedom no dey

Image copyright Wayan Vota

As journalists dey mark World Press Freedom day, dem put eye for di topic Keeping Power in Check: Media, Justice and The Rule of Law'.

Nimi Walson-Jack wey be lawyer say journalist dem need to know wetin law and constitution dey tok so dem go do dia work well.

Walson-Jack tell BBC News Pidgin say "e good make pipo wey dey do lawyer work, Judges and Magistrates to understand and work well with journalists so dem go make our democracy strong."

Im say di 2015 Cybercrime Act wey Nigeria National Assembly pass say e get as e be as di law say if pesin write any tin for internet and anoda person no like, im fit arrest di pesin.

Walson-Jack say lawyers and journalists suppose work togeda to help change law wey no dey support press freedom.

Im say na because of dis law bloggers like Kemi Olunloyo for Port Harcourt and Usman Sadiq for Bauchi go prison sake of wetin dem write.

E say tins like dis, if lawyers and journalists dey work togeda, dem fit change am because as e dey now, dat kain law no dey support press freedom.

Im come add say dis one Mansi house dem Dey collect mini before dem do dia work no good and e Dey give dem K-leg come add say corruption of di pen na anoda big palava because wen Press Dey corrupt freedom no Dey, say journalists suppose wake up and do dia duty because na dem be di conscience of society wey go tok as tins be for society.