Twitter don tell dia 330 million users to change dia passwords

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Twitter say from di investigation wey dem do, no insider tiff any password but e good make dia users still change dia password

Twitter don draw ear give 330 million of dia users make dem go change dia passwords afta e be say one computer mistake don use plain text expose some of di password for dia internal network.

Di social network say from di inside investigation wey dem do , insiders no tiff or use pipo password anyhow.

But dem still advise all dia users to still try change dia password just to dey careful.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Di chief executive also tweet say dem openly accept dia mistake quickly, dem dey learn from am and dey move on.

Twitter no talk how many passwords di tin don affect.

but dem believe say di number dey plenti and di password don dey exposed for "several months".

One insider tell Reuters say Twitter discover di computer mistake some weeks ago and don report di mata give some regulators.

Di Chief executive Jack Dorsey tweet:

Di computer error dey related to di use of "hashing", wey dey cover passwords as users enta dem and replace dem with numbers and letters, according to dia site.

Di computer mistake make di password dey store for internal computer log before di hashing process go dey complete.

Image copyright Twitter Image example Users receive warning message wen dem log enta Twitter

Twitter talk for dia site say: "We dey very sorry say dis one dey happen."

Apart from to change passwords, Twitter advise dia users to turn on two-factor authentication service to help stop hackers to tiff dia accounts.

Twitter chief technology officer Parag Agrawal first talk say di company no need to reveal di information but believe say na di "right thing to do" - before e correct im "mistake".