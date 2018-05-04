Woman kill im husband, cut im private part and try to kill hersef

Image copyright CC Image example Police say di husband and wife don dey married for like three years

Di Police command for Lagos state, Nigeria say dem dey investigate di case of one woman wey dem accuse say kill her husband and also later try to kill hersef for Diamond estate, Sango-Tedo Lagos.

Di public relations officer-SP Chike Oti tell BBC Pidgin say di woman still dey collect treatment for di hospital and dem neva talk to her for now.

For di statement wey im bring out, e say di Divisional Police Officer, for Ogombo, Ajah, Lagos receive one call for help on di 3rd of May about one Mr Otike Odibi wey dem claim say im wife-Mrs Udeme Odibi kill am for dia house.

"Based on di information, di DPO gather team of detectives go di place where dem see di man as e lye down for bed with im own blood all over im body. im belle tier open sotey e intestine dey expose".

As if dat one no reach, di pesin wey kill di man cut im private part and put am for e right hand."

SP Chike Oti say before Police carry waka reach di place, Mrs Udeme bin try to kill hersef but she no die and neighbours don already rush her go hospital.

E say as di mata be so, di Commissioner of Police for Lagos State- CP Edgal Imohimi don direct di Crime Scene Detectives from homicide section of SCID Panti Yaba and Forensic experts to go di area wey dis tin happen to help investigation dis mata.

Eye witness talk say di husband and wife wey be lawyers marry three years ago afta di man bin divorce im first wife.

Di first wife born daughter for am wey dey school for UK but dis im new wife wey kill am so neva born pikin give am.

One of di neighbour say di man call am for phone for night before im wife kill am. E complain say di wife dey threaten to kill am with knife.

Di neighbour say e warn am to dey careful and dat same night di man also call im mother and im younger sister to complain about di threat give dem.