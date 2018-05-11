Image example Codiene cough syrup no dey market again

After BBC release documentary wey show how pipo dey drink cough syrup wey get codeine anyhow, Nigeria goment ban importation of codeine.

Di mata don big sotay even food and drug agency NAFDAC don close di three pharma companies wey show for di film.

As e be now plenti pipo wey don dey addicted fit don dey waka upandan dey look for codeine cough syrup.

Dr. Emmanuel Owoyemi, wey be founder for Mental Health Foundation, Nigeria tok say place wia pesin fit go if im wan cure codeine addiction na Federal Neuro Psychiatric Hospital, Yaba, Lagos.

Im say di hospital get beta doctor dem wey sabi di job well well, say dem machine dey work well well, dem get good reputation and dem dey give beta drugs.

Anoda doctor confam di hospital. Dr. Olajumoke Koyejo tok say Federal Neuro Psychiatric Hospital, Yaba, Lagos dey cheap pass di oda ones, but say dem get full staff wey fit help rehabilitate addicts well well.

"Wuru wuru pipo plenti evri wia wey dey claim say dem sabi to treat pipo wey get addiction, but dem no sabi anytin. Make any pesin wey get addiction mata waka go Yaba or any of dis hospital wey get better expert".

She tok say dis hospital dem get beta expert dem wey sabi di work and go fit give pesin beta result if pesin go dia.

Neuro-Psychiatric Hospital, Aro, Abeokuta.

Federal Neuro-Psychiatric Hospital, Kaduna state.

Quintessential Health Care Center Jos, Plateau state.

Image example Young pipo dey abuse codeine cough

Di oda psychiatric hospital for Nigeria still dey wey you fit run go.