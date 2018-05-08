Nigeria goment don close three pharmaceutical companies wey dem say di way dem dey sell drugs no pure.

National Agency for Food, Drugs Administration and Control (NAFDAC), wey dey control drugs and food mata for Nigeria, say di company dem na Emzor Pharmaceuticals Industry for Lagos, BIORAJ Pharmaceuticals Limited for Kwara state and Peace Pharmaceuticals Limited.

Dem no support media player for your device Sweet sweet codeine: See wetin Kano pipo dey tok

All di three company dem na im show for BBC documentary wey torchlight how pipo, especially young Nigerians, dey drink cough syrup wey get codeine.

Dem no support media player for your device Sweet Sweet Codeine: Di cough syrup wey dey destroy lives for Nigeria

NAFDAC oga, Professor Mojisola Adeyeye, tok say di company dem no gree follow NAFDAC pipo wey come do inspection for dia company.

She say di companies dem no gree show documents wey NAFDAC say make dem bring.

Prof. AdeyeyeIm say as dem close di company so, e go help NAFDAC do correct investigation for di company dem operation.