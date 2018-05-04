Image copyright Follow The Money Image example Follow The Money say e no be like say di N5 million wey Nigeria Federal Government 'spend' to take rehabilitate dis school for Eyele, Kogi State touch dia

Di N100m wey di Chairman of di Independent National Electoral Commission, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, talk say im spend ontop di recall exercise for Kogi-West lawmaker, Senator Dino Melaye, na money wey fit do plenty tins for Kogi. Na how one joinbodi Connected Development take see am.

Di INEC chairman when im dey give answer to one tori pesin wey wan know if true-true na N1bn di electoral agency spend ontop di recall mata for Dino Melaye, Yakubu say no be so, say na "only N100m" dem use.

Many pipo feel say Yakubu talk am like say N100m no be big money but one pesin wey go know how dat kain money fit don change pipo lives, na Mr Hamzat Lawal, CEO of Connected Development (CODE), wey be one joinbodi wey dey put eye inside how goments dem dey take spend money ontop projects.

Image copyright Follow The Money Image example Health centre for Zango Daji community suppose don get renovation

Lawal follow BBC Pidgin talk about wetin dis money fit don do to helep di pipo of Kogi State. E talk say primary school pikin dem for di State no dey go school, as di infrastructure don spoil finish.

Ordinary syringe and vaccines no dey health centre and nurse dem no dey reach for all di plenty pregnant women wey need healthcare.

CODE say N100 million for Kogi State fit...

Rehabilitate 20 Primary Schools

Build 10 blocks of primary school for di 3 geo-political zones

Rehabilitate 10 Primary Healthcare Centres (PHC) to get equipments and employ more medical pipo like nurse.

Build 5 new state-of-di-art Primary Healthcare Centres (PHC) wey go get ogbonge facilities, and vaccines to give pregnant women for polio and oda disease wey dey affect pikin dem.

Build 15 borehole systems for clean water

Image copyright Follow The Money Image example Lawal say when even if pregnant wan pay for tins like syringe, e no dey ground

Yakubu no wan make pipo think say na big money because according to am, di recall exercise wey dem just do for Kogi na like say dem dey "do Senatorial election", because di Kogi-West wey Melaye dey represent, get 552 polling units and seven local governments.

INEC oga say on top dat one sef, dem employ temporary staff wey dem send go work for all di polling units.