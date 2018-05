Image copyright Interpol Image example NAPTIP say di prime suspect don dey dia watch list for sometime now

Di National Agency for di Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons don rescue 13 women wey dem suspect say na victim of human trafficking.

NAPTIP Director Investigation and Monitoring Josiah Emerole wey talk to BBC say dem arrest two men wey dem dey suspect and one of dem na hotel manager.

Mr Josiah tell BBC say "for sometime now dem don dey collect intelligence report about one hotel wey dey for Gwagwalada, Abuja.

"And certain pipo don dey use di place dey keep victims of human trafficking especially di ones wey dem wan carry go Saudi Arabia.

Di NAPTIP Oga say one of di prime suspect wey dem gbab for di hotel dey dia watchlist for sometime now.

"Wen we gbam am come lock am up, we come realise say na di same pesin wey dey our wanted list for Osogbo. Dis no go be di first time im name show for our office as one of di pipo wey dey recruit girls."

Local tori pipo Daily Post report say wen dem interview her, one of di rescued girls tell dem say di prime suspect carry her go Osogbo to do medical test.

Im come later carry her go Abuja wia im promise her say im go process her international passport and take her go Saudi Arabia.