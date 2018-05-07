Image example Thousands of young Nigerians dey drink cough syrup wey get codeine inside - medicine wey don turn to street drug

Last year December, di Nigeria Senate bin do meeting to decided how to take fight di problem of codeine addiction wey dey affect di young pipo of di kontri and even though goment don destroy drugs wey worth N1 billion, di problem still dey.

Codeine and all di members of im family get heroin inside. Na ogbonge painkiller but e dey make pesin high if e take am plenti. If pesin dey use to am, e don become drug addict be dat and di tin fit to scatter pesin mind and body.

And wetin di youth for Nigeria wey don become addict dey spend in one year, no be small money. E go shock pipo to know say e reach almost N2million.

Codeine cough syrup - cost of di problem

Inside di documentary Sweet Sweet Codeine wey BBC Pidgin do, we find out say for just two states for Nigeria - Kano and Jigawa - na 3 million bottles of codeine dem dey drink evriday.

To understand how di problem big reach, di kain money wey dey flow on top dis codeine syrup, make you look dis graphic wey get information on di mata.

Codeine cough syrup - size of di problem