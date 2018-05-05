APC congress: Wetin tori pipo say happen for states

Image copyright Getty Images Image example For 2004, wen current Nigeria presido Muhammadu Buhari dey campaign, riot police fire tear gas nack im convoy and block am so e no go fit pass. Police tok dat time say Buhari no collect police permit to do rally.

Nigeria ruling party, di All Progressives Congress (APC) don do dia congress for different states across di kontri.

According to how tori pipo report am, na many tins happen for different states.

President Muhammadu Buhari go im own ward for Sarkin Yara, Daura local goment for Katsina state to follow participate.

E say 'im no enta politics to come play or to gada money, say how di life of ordinary Nigerians go change dey ginger am.'

Many pipo don reason say to do politics for Nigeria, na ward level e dey start. So party congress dey always hot any time wey dem do am.

Enugu

For South-East Enugu, wey be di capital of former Eastern region, tori wey comot be say na confusion full evri where, even though APC ogas for di state say di tin happen jejeli as e suppose.

Rivers

Plenti tori na im enta social media say heavy gbege land for Rivers as tori pipo report say some pipo attack di venue to hijack congress materials.

Rivers govnor Nyesom Wike bin post for Facebook say e dey pray make di tin dey peaceful. Mr Wike na member of People's Democratic Party (PDP), wey be di opposition for federal level.

BBC News Pidgin neva confam di tori but local media tok say many pipo wound wen thugs invade APC secretariat.

Delta

Local tori pipo like TheCable, Nigerian Tribune and Daily Post carry tori of how dem kill one man for Ughelli south local goment.

Jeremiah Oghoveta, na one of di pipo wey dey contest for chairman and tori be say one pesin stab am for neck come run away.

Ekiti

No be today pipo know say Ekiti PDP govnor Ayo Fayose and APC no dey see eye to eye.

So e surprise some pipo say why Mr Fayose go allow opposition party for im state use di stadium do dia congress.

Adamawa

For Adamawa, di main tori na how dem cancel APC congress for di state.

News Agency of Nigeria bin report say some politicians like former Secretary to di Government of di Federation, Babachir Lawal, Senators Abdulaziz Nyako, Abubakar MoAllayidi and former presidential aspirant Mallam Nuhu Ribadu bin complain say dem no like as di tin dey go.