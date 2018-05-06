Image copyright Getty Images Image example Sir Alex Ferguson coach Manchester United from 1986 to 2013

Former Manchester United coach Sir Alex Ferguson don do surgery on Saturday for brain problem.

United say di surgery "go well" but Ferguson "need to dey intensive care to help am recover."

Di 76-year-old Ferguson retire as United coach for May 2013 after im win 38 trophies for 26 years wey im bin dey in charge.

Ferguson bin dey Old Trafford last Sunday when im present Arsenal oga Arsene Wenger wit award to celebrate am as im say im go leave Arsenal after 22 years.

United tweet say "dem go keep Sir Alex and im love ones for mind and dem dey united in dia wish to see say im make comfortable, speedy recovery."

Ferguson na di most succesfull coach for di history of British football.

Im win 13 Premier League titles, two Champions League crowns, five FA Cups and four League Cups.

Players wey im coach in di past don enter tweeter to send message of support and prayers for dia former coach.