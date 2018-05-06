45 die for Gunmen attack for Kaduna State

45 pipo don die, many of dem pikin and women, after gunmen attack again for Birnin-Gwari local goment for Kaduna State on Saturday.

Some of di villagers wey talk to BBC News Pidgin say di armed men attack dia village for Saturday around 2:30 pm.

Dem explain give say before dem attack dem surround di village come mount road blocks so dat pipo no go fit come help.

Mr Iliyasu Mohammed say di village still dey shock on top wetin happen.

E explain give say most of di pipo wey dem attack na young boys wey dey try protect di village from di cow thief dem.

"Di entire village dey mourn and now we dey for di chief house and after dat we go go bury our dead". im explain.

Di gunmen bin enter di village come dey shoot anyhow and dem burn pipo houses.

Abdulrahman Sani say dem kill im brother for di attack. Dem kill my brother Hashimu Sani brutally, im dey lament for phone as im dey tell us how e take happen.

E explain give say dis gunmen don dey attack dia village tey-tey and because security pipo no fit do much, dem come set up vigilante to help protect di village but e be like say dis one no change anything.

Di villagers say dis thing don pass be careful and goment need to put security plenty for di area to protect dem.

E no even reach two days now wey Inspector-General of Police Ibrahim Idris bin visit di community wia im order 200 police to join hand with di ones wey dey di state so as to stop di anyhow kill-kill.

Birnin-Gwari Vanguard for Security and Good Governance on top statement say most of those wey die na pikin dem and those wey gree to defend di village.

Dem talk for di statement say most of di women wey survive di attack now dey Doka district.

Dis attack di happen just one week after bad pipo attack and kill miners for the same village.