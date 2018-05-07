APC congress: Tok if you no like wetin happen - Abdullahi

Image copyright Getty Images

Nigeria ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) don tell members say if dem no like wetin happen for ward congress wey happen for di kontri, make dem carry dia vex go committee.

Na plenti protests follow di congress wey happen for different states on Saturday as many pipo complain say mago-mago dey inside.

Dem cancel di primaries for Ekiti, cancel congress for Adamawa and gbege happen for Rivers and Delta states.

Di APC National Vice Chairman for South South, Ntufam Hilliard Eta and oda top ogas for di party don already comot dia mind for di way di congress take happen.

National Publicity Secretary, Malam Bolaji Abdullahi, say di party dey satisfy and dem believe say di congress dey peaceful.

E say dem know say some pipo no too gbadun how di tin happen but committees dey wey go handle dat kain mata.

President Muhammadu Buhari go im own ward for Sarkin Yara, Daura local goment for Katsina state to follow participate.

Mr Abdullahi say di committee go start to dey hear complaints from pipo on Monday 7 May.

Opposition People's Democratic Party (PDP) don condemn di fighting wey happen for APC congress.

National Publicity Secretary of di party, Kola Ologbondiyan, say electoral commission INEC and oda pipo wey get hand for Nigeria lection suppose make sure say dis kain tin no happen for 2019 election.