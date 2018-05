Image copyright Getty Images Image example Goodluck Jonathan lose election to President Muhammadu Buhari wey campaign to fight corruption

Vice President of Nigeria Yemi Osinbajo say di kain corruption wey happen under former President Goodluck Jonathan na die.

Di VP vex open mouth ontop di mata after di former president tok-tok pipo react ontop wetin im talk for Lagos di Platform on May 1 2018.

Mr Osinbajo bin tok say under Mr Jonathan goment, dem steal $3billion.

Na so opposition pipo from People's Democratic Party start to yab am say na lie e dey lie and im no fit proof say anytin like dat happen under Jonathan.

According to Laolu Akande, wey be senior special assistant on media to Mr Osinbajo, di vice president no point finger accuse Jonathan, but di corruption wey happen for im goment no get part two.

"To clear di mata, I wan quote VP say corruption na still better threat to di economy."

"$3billion na wetin dem steal for Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) strategic alliance contracts for 2013 and na three pipo steal am, today three billion na one trillion naira and our budget na seven trillion."

Mr Akande say di vice president also sama more tori on top oda wuru-wuru way wey money take disappear under Jonathan administration.

"Di first stage of investigation show di way wey dem take divert and thief reach $2.5billion money to buy weapon to fight Boko Haram, dem don seize di property of di pipo wey dey involve too."

"Di $289million wey Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) release as cash for only one day reach to pay 244,000 N-Power graduates for a year or even 1.2 billion school meals or to complete half of Lagos -Ibadan or half of Abuja-Kaduna-Kano roads."

Di statement say na because former CBN oga Lamido Sanusi open mouth tok about how di $20billion take miss from oil money na im make dem sack am dat time.