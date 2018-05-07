Headies 2018: Wetin fit make live performances make brain for Naija?

Image copyright X3M Image example Na she be one of di pipo wey do live performance for di headies

Headies don come, go but some of di performances dey stick for chest wella.

Like alternative artiste, Johnny Drille wey trend for social media on top im simple rendition of im 2017 hit "Romeo and Juilet".

Im bin first trend after e be di only pesin for Big Brother Naija double wahala wey use im voice do live music as im own performance.

But thing wey shock pass be say some artist wey lip-sync for concert wey dem bin do come do live performance for Headies Awards show.

Image copyright Instagram/@petervincephotography Image example Im performance make am trend

So wetin dey enter for live performance?

Record Label executive, Efe Omoregbe talk with BBC news Pidgin on top wetin e dey take to do live show.

Im talk say plenti preparation dey to make sure sure say live show happen without wahala:

Treatment: Dis one mean say di performance must to get message wey e wan give audience. Wetin dem dey call plot. Na im dey arrange how di performance go waka.

Choreographers: Dis na di pipo wey dey arrange tins for di stage, how di different parts of di performers go follow waka from dancers, to backup singers to di pipo wey go follow do extra.

Band: Dis na very important role for di whole performance make e work , as na di sound wey dey comot di music.

Technical: Dis pipo na dem dey deal with light, weda your sound dey waka go outside, camera movement and all di technical tins wey need dey standard for di performance to flow smooth.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Falz carry hip hop do im performance with live band

But at di end of di day, e dey di artist lap to pick weda im wan run with live band or e wan do lip-sync.

As Mr Omoregbe talk, live performance na sometin wey don tey and pipo don already sabi am but for recent time mainstream artiste no dey too use am for dem concert.

E also talk say audience get mouth on top weda major stars go dey lip-sync or do live performance.

But di fact say pipo sabi am no mean say e no get wahala, truth be say live performance get one hundred problem but money no be one of dem.

Mr Omoregbe say "di truth be say some of dis shows and events get dem own band for standby wey artist go fit practice with, do dem set, e no go cost any money for di artiste. So to play band no be cost issue, na weda di artiste want am."

Wetin be di wahala wey fit dey live performance?

Mr Omoregbe taslk say one of di main issue wey dey make am hard to play with band na logistics.

"Sometimes, e go be say after show promoter and artiste don talk money, e go reach time for dem to waka go for di show, dem go talk say dem wan bring dia band of like ten pipo.

Show promoters fit ask dem make dem reduce pipo on top say money no dey for dat kain waka and dat one fit carry wahala."

E talk say na wetin dey make am hard to do live performance but dat wahala go only dey if di artiste no dey live for di place wey im dey perform.

Everi oda palava, according to am, di artiste and im management go fit manage.