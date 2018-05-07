Mama sell im son 300,000, pesin wey buy re-sell am for 350,000 - Police

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Police say na di parent of di mama of di pikin na im report wetin happen to dem

Enugu State Command of Nigeria Police Force say, dem dey chook for di mata of one baby boy wey dem say im mama sell for N300,000 and di pesin wey she sell am give, come re-sell di pikin for N350,000.

Public relations officer for di command, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Amaraizu Ebere, tell BBC Pidgin say, dem don arrest two suspect on top dis mata.

Dem arrest di mama wey dem accuse say im first sell di pikin, and di pesin wey she sell am give wey come later go re-sell di pikin for 350,000.

E say both di mama, Nwanneka Ezechi and di oda pesin don dey help di police with dia investigation to find di last buyer and di pikin.

Enugu police command say dem don arrest two pesin on top di mata of di pikin wey dem sell

According to di statement wey di police PRO carry come out, Nwanneka Ezechi wey be 30 years old bin get belle for one man and later run comot from her family house go where nobodi sabi.

Then for November 2017 she announce say, she don born baby boy.

But she no show di pikin give her family members wey don already dey suspect say something bad don happen as she reappear witout di pikin.

Nwanneka parent na im come go report di mata give police and as police get di information, dem arrest her plus one Okechukwu Nyia wey she confess say she sell di pikin to.