Image copyright SAUL LOEB Image example Nigeria president don hold talk wit dey principal officers of National Assembly

Nigeria president Muhammadu Buhari bin hold emergency meeting wit principal officers of National Assembly.

Di president after im land from Daura, Katsina State dis morning enter close door talk-talk wit Senate president, Bukola Saraki; and House of Rep Speaker, Yakubu Dogara .

Di meeting happun for presidential villa and di main agenda na how to pass di 2018 budget.

Skip Twitter post by @SPNigeria PICTURES: This afternoon, the President of the Senate, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Yakubu Dogara, met with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Aso Villa. pic.twitter.com/W4zWMPfj5j — The Senate President (@SPNigeria) May 7, 2018

Na since November 2017 presidency submit budget to National Assembly make dem chook eye on top am.

According to oga presido, di budget na to helep build di economy but wahala happun wen National Assembly claim say, some of di goment office put extra moni for dia budget.

Di lawmakers also complain say even federal office neva spend 50 percent of 2017 budget.

Na so di budget come hang until recently wey goment agencies don begin defend dia budget.

President of Senate, Bukola Saraki say, im hope say dem go lay di budget dis week, den pass am next week.

Anoda issue wey dem chook mouth na on top Senator Dino Melaye wahala. National Assembly leaders say e no good di way police dey treat am.

Senator Saraki also say im no fit close mouth on top di way wey Inspector General of police take shun dem afta dem don call am to appear pass two times.