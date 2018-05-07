Today Tori: 29 millions Ghanaians dey share 55 ambulances and Nigerian professor don find 2 new malaria medicine

How una dey? Dis na di top tori for today, May, 7 2018.

Image copyright Getty Images

29 million Ghanaians dey share 55 ambulances

Recent figures wey emerge dey show say 29 million Ghanaians dey depend on only 55 correct ambulances across all ten regions.

People make disturbed sake of dis be health crisis as people no fit get emergency assistance when dem dey inside critical condition.

Recent checks by Accra-based CitiFm reveal say, di entire country get only 155 ambulances, but 100 spoil wey e lef just 55 which di entire Ghanaian population dey depend on.

Ghana get about 130 ambulance service stations wey each for get at least one ambulance, but sake ambulances no chaw most of di service centres dey operate without ambulance.

Di casualty as a result of accidents be high for Ghana sake of most accident victims no dey fit get ambulances for di emergency conditions dem dey inside.

Nigerian professor don find 2 new malaria medicine

Image copyright PHILIPPE HUGUEN Image example Di drugs go hit market soon after accreditation

One Nigerian professor, Umar Katsayel wey dey teach for faculty of Pharmaceutical sciences for Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, don find two Anti-Malaria medicine.

According to di professor, di drug fit compete wit any medicine for world dey treat malaria parasite.

Katsayel, tell local news agency NAN say, im make di medicine from root of Cissampelos Mucronata and di back of frangipani tree (Plumeria rubra) plant.

Dis plants dey very common for plenti community and some dey grow like grass sef.

Why dis Paris museum allow plenty naked visitors at once

Image copyright Association des Naturistes de Paris Image example Palais de Tokyo na di first gallery for paristo open its doors to pipo wey believe nature' way of life to waka naked

One Paris museum don for di first time open dia gallery to welcome naked visitors.

Paris' Palais de Tokyo contemporary art museum on Saturday May 5, 2018, open dia door for visitors wey appear naked to waka enter, do free tour during special visiting hours.

Dis na di first time wey any gallery for di French capital - pipo for di capital believe say nature' na way of life - go allow pipo waka naked korokro for event.

Na like 160 pipo wey no wear cloth and shoe, show and organizers sell all dia tickets finish for di event

Birnin Gwari: Goment go launch new military and police division

Nigeria Presidency say dem go tire rubber new military battalion plus police command dem for Birnin Gwari, Kaduna state for north west Nigeria.

Di office of di president use twitter announce say, dem go bring new military battalion, police area command, plus two divisional police HQs come di area to increase security.

More than fifty pipo na im die afta gunmen attack for Birnin-Gwari local goment on Saturday. Many of di pipo wey die na women and pikin dem.

Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari don talk say di attack na sometin wey no good at all.

Federal goment say dem go collabo wit Kaduna goment and notin dem no go do, to deal wit di bad pipo wey kill-kill anyhow for di state and oda areas wey get palava.

Mama sell im son 300,000, pesin wey buy re-sell am for 350,000 - Police

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Police say na di parent of di mama of di pikin na im report wetin happen to dem

Enugu State Command of Nigeria Police Force say, dem dey chook for di mata of one baby boy wey dem say im mama sell for N300,000 and di pesin wey she sell am give, come re-sell di pikin for N350,000.

Public relations officer for di command, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Amaraizu Ebere, tell BBC Pidgin say, dem don arrest two suspect on top dis mata.

Dem arrest di mama wey dem accuse say im first sell di pikin, and di pesin wey she sell am give wey come later go re-sell di pikin for 350,000.

E say both di mama, Nwanneka Ezechi and di oda pesin don dey help di police with dia investigation to find di last buyer and di pikin.

