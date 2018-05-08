Image copyright Nigeria Police Force Image example Police no give name, address or home town of dis suspect dem

Di four pipo wey Nigeria Police declare wanted on top di Offa armed robbery wey happen on 5 April 2018, dey make pipo ask plenty question.

Police bin release foto of four suspects on Friday 4 May 2018, come declare dem wanted.

Tori for social media dey even claim say one of dem na former police officer and odas say police don arrest one of dem.

Police talk-talk pesin ASP Jimoh Moshood tell BBC News Pidgin say police bin don arrest 20 pipo before ontop di robbery.

"We don publish dia pictures , we no know dia names yet, but pipo don dey call us to share fact about dem with us and di moment we get confam info we go share am with di public".

"I dey assure Nigerians, particularly di good pipo of Kwara State and pipo from Offa say we dey make progress on top di mata to make sure say we arrest evri pesin wey follow for di robbery," Moshood add.

"We no fit confam say any former police officer follow for di foto of di four suspect we declare wanted. Investigation on top di mata still dey go on and we don arrest 20 pipo, eight guys and 12 ladies, so I no fit confam dat one for now."

Kwara State police talk-talk pesin DSP Ajayi Okasannmi tell we tori pesin Daniel Semeniworima say di Inspector General of Police Intelligence Response team and di state police command dey work togeda to arrest di pipo wey do di Offa robery.

Oga Okasannmi say im no fit talk anything outside wetin di Force PRO don talk but beg say make pipo get patience because dem don arresst some pipo and e no go tey dem go arrest di remaining suspect wey police dey find.