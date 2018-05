Boko Haram: Nigerian Army don rescue over 1000 pipo

Image copyright AFP/GETTY IMAGES Image example Na inside Operation Lafiya Doyle dem do dis rescue mission

Di Nigerian Army don rescue over 1000 pipo from one Boko Haram area where dem bin keep dem.

Di operation wey soldiers of 22 Brigade of Nigerian Army do, na part of 'Lafiya Doyle' wey dem start three years ago as anti-terrorism campaign to bring back peace for some regions of di kontri.

Dem join hand with Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF), and dem free hostages from Malamkari, Amchaka, Walasa and Gora village dem for Bama Local Government Area, Borno State.

Many of di pipo wey dem rescue na women and pikin dem plus some young men wey dem don force to become Boko Haram fighters.

Dem dey get treatment for military medical facility.

Nigerian Army wan remind public say, dem ready to do everi-everi to make sure say Boko Haram no get mouth for di kontri again.