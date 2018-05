Image copyright AFP Image example President Muhammadu Buhari come back Nigeria for August 2017 after im spend more dan 100 days for London.

Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari go start four day waka on Tuesday 8 May 2018 to go see im doctor for United Kingdom.

Talk-talk pesin to di president, Garba Shehu, say on dia way back from America last week na im Buhari branch see im doctor wey come tell am to come back dis week.

"President Muhammadu Buhari go tomorrow, Tuesday start four day waka to United Kingdom."

"Wen dem do technical stopover for aircraft maintenance for London wen dem dey come back from Washington last week na im di president meet wit im doctor wey tell am to come back come see am and im agree."

Na so Shehu tok for di statement.

Di president imsef too bin don go ontop Twitter announce say im dey travel for medical check-up.

For 2017, di 75-year-old Nigerian presido travel more dan once for medical treatment abroad.

Im comot on May 7 2017 go treatment for London afta im hand over give Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and im stay reach 3 months, more than 100 days before im come back.

Di travel cause plenti tok-tok and protest for di presido to resume and resign work.

According to di statement from Shehu, oga Buhari go come back on Saturday 12 May.