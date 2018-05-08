Oro festival no go stop women waka

Image copyright Helen Oyibo Image example Though police say make pipo waka normal on Tuesday, question na weda dem go dey ground to control di situation

Oga of police for Lagos, Imohimi Edgal say di 8 May Oro Day for Ikorodu no go affect women waka. Tori bin dey fly upandan say women no suppose carry eye see di festival,

According to di tok-tok pesin of police for di state Chike Oti, dem gree say women fit waka for inside meeting wey di Commissioner of Police Imohimi Edgal, di Ayangburen of Ikorodu Oba Kabiru Shotobi togeda wit di palace chief dem and di Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs do.

Pipo bin don open mouth ontop di mata well-well afta tori break say make women no show face or waka-about on di day of di Magbo Oro festival on Tuesday 8 May 2018.

Image copyright @CHIDIODINKALU Image example Dis letter bin show ontop social media say make women no show face during di festival

Inside di statement wey police release, dem draw ear give pipo say make dem go deal ruthlessly wit anybodi wey wan use tradition as excuse to find trouble.

"E dey unthinkable to reason say man wit di kain exposure wey di Oba get go do anytin wey go discriminate against women, di festival go hold and women go fit waka."

"Di command no go take am lightly wit any tradition wey discriminate against women," na so police talk.

How pipo for Ikorodu bin reason di mata

Image example Ikorodu town for Lagos Nigeria don dey celebrate Oro since and women no dey allowed to see am

Pipo dey reason di mata in different ways for Ikorodu.

BBC Yoruba go Ikorodu and dem see say while some pipo feel say na old tradition wey suppose to no apply again, some feel say dis old tradition dey important to di survival of di society.

According to Adeola Owolabi wey come from Ikorodu, di Magbo festival dey important to appease di gods of di land for peace to reign for di area.

"Our ancestors dey hear all di prayers wey di oba and di civil society of Magbo go do."

"Right from di beginning, women no dey look Oro, if woman see am, she don go be dat," na so im tok.

Anoda pesin wey dey live for Ikorodu, Vivian Nwachukwu want make dem make di day public holiday for tourism purpose.

"I go like if pipo know more about am, if dem do am in a civilized way, make dem use di day for tourism so everybody from every tribe and culture fit come see wetin dem dey showcase but for am to dey affect business and school, e no good like dat."

Even though police say make pipo waka normal today, some pipo dey ask question weda dem go dey ground to control di situation.