Image copyright Getty Images

Di German engineer, Michael Cremza, wey dey work with construction company Dantata and Sawoe wey gunmen kidnap on April 16 for Kano, northern Nigeria don free according to police.

Kano command Police PRO, SP Musa Majia, wey tok to BBC News Pidgin confam di release but yarn say im no dey sure weda di company or Germany pay money to release am.

"Wetin I know be say Mr. Cremza na free man now and e dey hospital dey recover and di team wey help release am follow arrest some suspects join."

Na last month bad gang of five men corner and open fire for di car wey dey carry di engineer go site and dem even kill di police man wey dey escort am.