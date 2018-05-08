Image example Mancho Bibixy (left) for court

Military court di shiddon today for hear case for Mancho Bibixy, de coffin revolution man.

Bibixy, Tsi Conrad, Tha Emile Agwe, Tangwa Maloin Tangwa, Azelecha Martin, Guingah Valentine, Kambeh and Junoir Thomas Awahro deh dey prison for seka Anglophone crisis. dia sentence fit bi today.

But Mancho Bibixy and e kombi dem weh deh don bi for prison for more dan one year now no care for de sentence and deh di crack joke di laugh about de sentence weh court give odas between 11 and 13 years.

"We di enjoy de sentence, if deh give me less than 40 years ah go vex", na so Mancho Bibixy joke one taim and with e kombi dem, deh bust laugh as deh bi di wait make court shiddon.

But before de sentence, today, defence counsel go plead for de moni weh civil party ask make Mancho and e kombi dem pay as damage for some pipo dem.

De prosecutor and de civil party komot damages about 579 million weh Mancho Bibixy,

Tsi Conrad, Tha Emile Agwe, Tangwa Maloin Tangwa, Azelecha Martin, Guingah Valentine, Kambeh and Junoir Thomas Awahro go pay.

But defence council bi say deh wan get summary for de judgement, study'am, get de names for de pipo weh deh di claim de damages, and how much one person go get for pay so dat wen we di plead de sentence deh go know exactly weti deh di plead.

Before de sentence, de coffin revolution man and e kombi dem go give dia last tok for Military court weh e don say deh guilty for terrorism, rebellion and hostility but free dem for oda counts dem.