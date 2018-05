Ghana: NPP HQ turn danger zone for journalists den ‘onion sellers’

Image copyright Komla Klutse/TV3 Image example Hajia Fati who attack journalist dey grant interview in front of party headquarters

Headquarters of di New Patriotic Party (NPP) according to most Ghanaians turn danger zone give journalists after demma die hard supporter, Hajia Fati attack Adom FM reporter who she say dey rek 'onion seller.'

Menerz no dey get why suddenly di NPP sheda remove demma eyes over 72 hours after di incident like dem no see or hear di matter, but if e be some nonfa matter like Moesha some Ministers go take speed issue statement.

Hajia Fati who dey sell paraphernalia for di party headquarters front, slap di female journalist den punch am for en mouth top as she dey take pictures for en report.

Di Ghana Journalist Association (GJA) say NPP for condemn Hajia Fati en attack on di Adom FM journalist, Ohemaa Sekyiwaa.

Other media houses also take action against di NPP, according to Bernard Avle who dey with Citi FM dem go boycott NPP all events unless di party condemn di attacks on journalists.

Most Ghanaians for social media bore say after di assault, Hajia Fati admit say she beat di Adom FM reporter but di police no arrest di woman yet sake of she be die hard supporter give di ruling NPP.

Meanwhile, di Ghana Journalist Association (GJA) say dem go consider legal action against di NPP supporter wey attack di journalist.