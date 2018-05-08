Freetown don get woman Mayor

Image copyright Facebook/Yvonne Aki-Sawyerr Image example She receive OBE from di Queen of di United Kingdom for January 2016

Freetown, wey be capital of Sierra Leone don elect dem first woman mayor in 38 years. Her name na Yvonne Aki-Sawyerr.

Di Chartered accountant go be di second woman to hold di position since Dr June Holst-Roness hold am from 1977-1980.

Although she win di election for March 2018, e still dey worry pipo why dem neva swear am enta office yet.

Image copyright Not Specified

Who she be?

Yvonne Aki-Sawyerr na chartered accountant wey be University professor and director for one non governmental joinbodi.

She bin do her higher education for di oldest college for sub-Saharan Africa - Fourah Bay College. Afta dat, she enta UK to do her master's degree where she from start career as accountant.

But according to her, Sierra Leone bin always dey her mind.

For 1999, madam Aki-Sawyerr follow open di Sierra Leone War Trust to help pipo wey suffer for di civil war for Sierra Leone wey last reach ten years.

Image copyright Facebook/Yvonne Aki-Sawyerr

Wetin be her plan?

She don talk say she don already bin do meeting with di Freetown City Council even as she still be mayor elect.

She talk say she go dey study how government dey work and go dey work with neighbourhoods so dat dem go fit get transformation plans wey di community go fit gel with.