Image copyright AFP

Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari don land United Kingdom to start im four day medical check up.

Garba Shehu, wey be talk-talk pesin to di president, na im enta Twitter for Monday 7 May 2018, say na doctor tell presido make im show for London.

Anybody wey dey follow Nigeria tori well-well go remember say dis time last year for May 2017, Buhari cari im two leg waka go dis same London for medical check-up.

But as tins dey ground, wetin dey make sabi pipo scratch dia head be say no be only di month of May and London join dis two trips togeda, sign dey show say dem fit be from di same papa.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example President Muhammadu Buhari

How May 2017 and May 2018 wan resemble

Presido Buhari no gree tell Nigerians last year which sickness dey worry am, but im talk say di way di sickness gbab am im neva see before.

As for dis 2018 trip, no change don happen unto 'keep shut' of di health of presido Buhari.

Femi Adesina, wey be di oda spokesman to di presido, say di health of di presido na ''private and personal'' mata.

''Sake of say pesin na presido no mean say im no get right to keep part of life secret.''

Adesina tell Channels Television say make Nigerians no worry diasef unto say di presido still dey work for dem, na only check up cari am go London.

Image copyright AFP Image example Charley Boy, wey be activist, follow join pipo wey protest for July 2017, wen Buhari remain for UK

Four days versus 104 days

By di time di 7 May 2017 trip finish for 17 August 2017, di presido don 'live' for London reach 104 days.

For dis 8 May 2018, na only four days, oga Buhari go dey London, according to oga Shehu.

But Adesina dey talk anoda kain tori wey dey make sabi pipo no dey sure if dis four days na true talk.

Wen Channels TV bend Adesina hand small unto weda go im oga go show for 12 May 2018, im talk say, ''Wen you dey ask weda l dey sure, man no fit sure, nobody fit dey sure unto anytin''.

Image copyright AFP Image example Oga Buhari return to Nigeria for 17 August 2017

Oga dey leave wahala for ground

Nigerians no happy as presido Buhari comot for 7 May 2017 unto say na different kain wahala im bin leave for ground.

Di naira weak against foreign moni dem, tins cost for market sake of say di price of plenti tins increase and na di time tins hot for South East region unto say di Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) group, dey fight for di region to dey independent.

For dis May 2018 Nigerians still dey vex sake of say di palava of Boko Haram and suspected herdsmen attack no give pipo rest of mind.

Dis May alone, e reach more than 50 pipo, wey dem kill for Birnin Gwari, Kaduna State, northern Nigeria.

E no finish dia, oda northern states like Benue, Taraba, Plateau, Zamfara and odas dey suffer attack on top attack almost every month.

Di 2018 Nigeria budget, di National Assembly till now neva sidon make am law and hospitals dem dey strike.

Nigerians no sure weda oga presido go show dis Saturday or not but one tin wey dey sure be say, weda na four days, two weeks or three months, dem go wait.