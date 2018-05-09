Nigeria kill-kill dey worry UN oga António Guterres

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Di United Nations oga no want make di pipo wey dey responsible for di kill-kill dem go scot free

Di Secretary-General of di United Nations António Guterres, dey worry about di kill-kill wey no gree stop for Nigeria.

Guterres want make evribodi wey get mouth ontop di mata, come togeda so dat peace go dey and di kontri go dey stable.

According to di statement wey im tok-tok pesin Stéphane Dujarric release on 8 May Tuesday, im dey react to di kill-kil wey bin happen for Gwaska village for Kaduna state wey kill reach 45 pipo for weekend.

According to di statement di UN oga condemn di attack for Kaduna well-well.

"Di UN oga dey express im condolence to families wey di kill-kill affect and also to di goment and di pipo of Nigeria and wish those wey injure quick-quick recovery."

"Im also want make di hand of justice touch di pipo wey dey responsible fast-fast."

"Di Secretary-General open mouth ontop im worry say di kill-kill dey continue for di country and want make evribodi work togeda to ensure peace and stability."

Na so im talk.