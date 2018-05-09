Ghana: NPP condemn attack on journalist, begin internal investigations

Image copyright John Boadu/Facebook

Governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) condemn di attack on a Adom FM journalist Ohemaa Sakyiwaa, by demma die hard supporter, Hajia Fati for di party Headquarters last week.

Hajia Fati who dey sell paraphernalia for di party headquarters front, slap di female journalist den punch am for en mouth top as she dey take pictures for en report.

After pressure from various circles, di NPP come out plus strong condemnation of di attack wey dem distance demma body from Hajia Fati en actions for press release inside.

Image copyright New Patriotic Party

Acting General Secretary, John Boadu for di press release inside assure Ghanaians say "dem dey respect di role pf media as partners in development, so dem no dey support any action which go suppress press freedom."

Di party begin dey investigate di matter internally wey dem give assurance say dem go cooperate plus agencies wey go investigate di matter.