Image example Mancho Bibixy (left) for court

Military court yesterday bi get drama for night afta Mancho Bibixy and six odas wait de whole day make court shiddon.

Mancho Bibixy and five odas wan waka komot as court order make deh handcuff and komot one of dem, Thomas Awah Junoir from court room.

De drama start wen de court president, Col. Abega Mbezoa Eko Eko enta for 6:54pm weh de detainees for seka de Anglophone crisis bi dey court since morning for 9:15.

Court president den ask why noise dey too much for court room and de detainees vex for de question.

Den Thomas Awah Junior, one detainee tok for court president say deh just di add more charges any taim for dia case with no justification and proof. E say e hope say deh no go also add noise making for dia charges.

Dis wan vex court president and e tok for guards make deh handcuff Thomas Awah Junior komot e for court room

Na e make Mancho Bibixy and odas wan komot from court room for show say deh no laik de way way deh treat dia kombi, but prosecutor Engono Thadee block road with oda prison guards dem.

Image example Defence lawyers for Mr Bibixy and odas, Maitre Claude Assira, Barrister Benard Muna

Court president call for more army pipo make dem manhandle de detainees. E hala de detainees and one of dem Tsi Conrad tell court say e no laik de how deh di treat dem as deh dey court since morning. E say make court respect taim but de court president say no bi her fault say na only one court room dey.

Lawyer for defence, Claude Assira tok for court president say e do wrong for drive away Awah Thomas Junior and e ask why prosecutor and civil part bi ask for army reinforcement weh prison guards dem dey.

E say na disrespect for e clients dia rights and e say no go plead for dat kain court, but court president say de case must go on.

Anoda defence lawyer, maitre Emmanuel Simh support e colleague Claude Assira and give reasons why weh deh want make court adjourn. First, say dia lead lawyer, Barrister Bernard Muna di sick, deh get charges notification late and civil party deny for give e submission for defence for de last court hearing.

But de prosecutor, Engono Thadee and civil party say if deh must get dis last submission make deh ask court registra.

Na so afta defence lawyers and civil party dia argument, court president adjourn de case for May 24 as e warn say na de last taim for adjourn de case.